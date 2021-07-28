Advertisement

Less than 40 percent of the Danville Pittsylvania Health District is fully vaccinated

By Kendall Davis
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WDBJ) - In Danville and Pittsylvania County, vaccination rates are still far below the state average. Health officials say they are concerned as the start of the school year and major festivals get ready to kick off.

When the vaccine became available, the Danville Pittsylvania County Health District had a goal of reaching a 70 percent fully vaccinated rate.

“A lot of people in southern Virginia are hesitant to get the vaccine, especially with how new it is, I think it not being FDA approved outside of emergency use authorization probably doesn’t help that,” said Chris Andrews, epidemiologist with the Danville Pittsylvania Health District.

As the fully vaccinated rates have had a slight increase over the last month, not yet reaching 40 percent, the health department is working to find ways to connect with residents.

“The unfortunate reality with these large gatherings, there is going to be a spread of something and in this case, it will be COVID, it is certainly going to give my team hours of investigations I suspect,” said Andrews.

