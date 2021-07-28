Advertisement

LIVE: Health District leader addresses recent COVID-19 trends

Dr. Cynthia Morrow is a leader within the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow is a leader within the Roanoke City & Alleghany Health Districts.
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dr. Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke-City Alleghany Health District is providing an update on recent COVID-19 trends in the health district.

Watch for it about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on WDBJ7+ (above).

This comes after doctors at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital noted a spike in cases and say they’re preparing for increased hospitalizations.

More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday