Lynchburg Water Resources unveils new tank to help keep James River clean

By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A new addition has been made at Lynchburg’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

A four-million-gallon tank was unveiled Wednesday as the city updates its combined sewer overflow system.

This tank will do more than just hold water - it’ll help keep the James River clean.

“A lot of the flow now from the combined sewer system will be fully treated at the wastewater treatment plant instead of being discharged into the river untreated, so, this really will help us to achieve water quality faster,” said Tim Mitchell, Lynchburg Water Resources director.

The tank will take in wastewater, particularly during heavy rain. That, in turn, will help ensure the James River is free of city wastewater and is kept clean.

In addition, the capacity of holding water at the plant is now doubled with the tank in place.

The project is another step in updating the current CSO system, which has been in place for decades. Monday, area legislators said they plan to ask for state American Rescue Plan Act funds in next month’s special session to finish the updates.

“We’ll ask the state of Virginia to collectively bring together $50 million to what we hope will finally finish the project,” said Sen. Steve Newman (R-Bedford County) Monday morning.

“Those funds will really kind of wrap up some of the outstanding issues throughout the sewer collection system and improve water quality and close one more overflow point,” said Mitchell.

With the funds, all the needed updates could be completed in five years.

Without them, it could take more than a decade.

