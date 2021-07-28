Advertisement

Mask wearing optional in Charlotte County schools this fall

(WAVE 3 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charlotte County Public Schools will make mask-wearing for students and staff optional to begin the 2021-22 school year.

In a Facebook post, the district said, “Despite mask-wearing being optional, we strongly encourage all of our students and staff to wear masks, especially those who have not been vaccinated.”

Students and drivers on Charlotte County school buses and county cars will be required to wear face coverings at all times, according to the district, as required by a federal order from the CDC.

In a statement, the district said, “The decision to make mask-wearing optional is being made with a week and a half left before school opens; therefore, mask-wearing could become mandatory should we have drastic increases in COVID cases over the next week. School officials will be carefully monitoring COVID data daily, and if we have significant increases in COVID case counts in our county or schools at any point during the school year, masks may become mandatory for all students and staff until cases decrease. These decisions will be made through consultation with district health officials.

“We ask parents to please be patient and supportive as we work through these fluid situations that may occur throughout the year. Our goal is to keep our schools open for in-person instruction every day. The best way to ensure that our schools remain open for in-person instruction every day is to screen your children before sending them to school and if they have any symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID, do not send them to school.”

In CCPS schools this year:

- Distancing in classrooms and other areas will be maximized to the greatest extent possible. Distancing in some classrooms, cafeterias, school buses, and other areas will be less than three feet due to capacity.

- Disinfecting will take place in classrooms daily and more frequently for highly occupied areas such as cafeterias and restrooms.

- Students and staff with COVID symptoms will be sent home immediately. Again, please do not send your child to school with a fever or other COVD symptoms.

- Parents will be notified if their children have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID in their school.

- Remote instruction for CCPS is being provided only through Virtual Virginia this school year. The deadline for notifying CCPS of the intention to participate in remote instruction has passed (June 30, 2021). All students are required to attend school in person five days per week unless the Virtual Virginia option was chosen.

In an effort to adhere to CDC guidance that recommends the avoidance of large congregate gatherings, each school will require appointments to be scheduled for Open House. Each school will send out alerts to notify parents about how they can sign up for times to meet with their children’s teachers. Everyone entering schools for Open House appointments will be required to wear a face-covering, as will CCPS staff.

If you have any questions about the mask policy, you’re asked to contact your child’s school or Superintendent Robbie Mason.

