FAST-BGC: A new technology to help stroke patients

MAX MEADOWS, Va. (WDBJ) - According to medical professionals, strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the country.

But there’s a new technique help increase the number of people doctor’s may be able to treat.

Brenda Brewer woke up and did what she does every morning.

“I got up, went downstairs to work out. And everything was fine, but after the breakfast. This is not right. I was feeling a little slurred speech, and some saw my face starting to drool little bit. This ain’t right,” said Brenda Brewer.

She and her husband called 911. After an MRI they learned she had a stroke.

“And also told me I had to COVID. And they stated that the COVID can cause severe strokes,” said Brewer.

Brenda says now she is her normal self. Thanks to their quick thinking, recognizing the signs of a stroke and a clinical trial called FAST BGC.

“And our role is, for certain patients depending on what their clinical symptoms are, what their imaging findings show, we’re able to go in through the blood vessels up into the brain, and fish the clot that’s causing the stroke out of the vessels in the brain,” said Dr. Biraj Patel is the national principal investigator and the first physician in the country to enroll a patient in the FAST-BGC clinical trial.

Traditional catheter technology used to treat stroke patients looks like a small tube through which another smaller catheter and sometimes a stent-like device are used to retrieve the clot. The catheter is inserted through a blood vessel and the device is used to remove the clot from the brain before it has time to cause significant damage. This novel balloon guide catheter works in conjunction with traditional technology.

Dr. Patel is leading the FAST BCG study leading the research behind this device called a balloon guide catheter.

“For us to be able to change that go in, get the offending clot out of the brain, reestablish the blood flow to the brain. In, we’ve seen patients improve instantly, and on our procedure tables. Sometimes it takes a day or two-- but to be able to reverse the debilitating symptoms,” said Dr. Patel.

And for those who have suffered a stroke like Brenda— it helped.

“After I woke up as back to my old self. And that was, and as wanting to get up out of bed, there’s no you can’t, but I don’t like laying here. But that’s how it happened,” said Brewer.

“To do this kind of research and lead a multicenter national study really not only helps us improve our knowledge for stroke treatments, but really allows us, and Carlion Clinic as a system to be able to bring in devices and techniques to our region and allow us to treat these devastating disease processes like stroke,” said Dr. Patel.

Carilion is one of 7 centers in the country participating in the trial.

Medical professionals also say knowing the signs of stroke and getting emergency medical care quickly is essential to positive patient outcomes.

