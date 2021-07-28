Advertisement

Rep. Good wants to eliminate taxpayer funding for Capitol mask mandate

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, DC, (WDBJ) - While the CDC is once again recommending indoor mask wearing, the current fifth district congressman from Virginia does not agree.

Wednesday, Rep. Bob Good introduced an amendment that would end taxpayer funding for mask mandates in the Capitol Complex.

Good says Americans are tired of wearing masks and it is his duty as a representative to make sure taxpayers do not fund the mandates.

”It’s time for the majority to end the partisan, political theater,” said Good. “Enough is enough. Follow the science. Remove the masks, which have never been demonstrated to make any significant difference in COVID transmission.”

The CDC says mask-wearing protects you and those around you from respiratory droplets, which travel into the air when you cough, sneeze, talk or sing.

VA Rep. Bob Good Introduces Bill to Eliminate Funding for Mask Mandate
