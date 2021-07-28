Advertisement

West topples East in Home Run Derby tiebreak at Appalachian League All-Star Game in Pulaski

The hosting River Turtles were well-represented on the East team with seven all-stars.
The East team gets introduced during Tuesday's Appalachian League All-Star Game in Pulaski.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The stars were out in Pulaski on Tuesday as Calfee Park played host to the Appalachian League All-Star Game in its first year as a college summer league.

The hosting River Turtles were well-represented on the East team with seven all-stars, tied for the most of any club.

Both teams brought the bats out in the first. In the top half for the West, Johnson City’s Joey Vetrano unloaded on one to the opposite field, off the clubhouse roof in left for the Boston College sophomore and the West took a 2-0 lead.

But the East team rallied back in the bottom half. With two on, Princeton’s Dylan Rogers pounced on one to dead red centerfield, off the batter’s eye for another moonshot. Just like that, East led 3-2.

JMU’s Justin Showalter tossed a scoreless fifth inning for the East team.

The game went to a Home Run Derby shootout tied at 6 and the West pulled it out to earn the win in a fun one at Calfee Park.

