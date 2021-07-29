7@four: Campbell County Cars for Kids

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is holding a community event Saturday, July 31.

Community Day and Cars for Kids will be at 191 Crossroad Lane in Evington.

The event, a partnership with Cross Road Baptist Church, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be classic cars, antique tractors and motorcycles, plus live entertainment, Jaws of Life demonstration and food trucks. You can touch a truck with local public safety departments, there will be K-9 units and door prizes.

Car Show registration will be $20. There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each class. Registration and setup will begin at 8 a.m.

Watch the video to see Jenna and Sergeant Radar to discuss the event.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.