7@four: Franklin County National Night Out

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - After a year hiatus, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has scheduled National Night Out for Tuesday, August 3 at the Westlake Cinema Parking Lot from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There will be a showcase of several aspects of the sheriff’s office, along with FC Public Safety, other law enforcement agencies and several other organizations. There will be demonstrations, equipment interactions, martial arts and more, plus free hot dogs and water, while supplies last. Buddy’s BBQ will be there, also.

Watch the video above to see Captain Erik Mollin and H.L. Nolen from the Franklin County Sheriff’s office talk about the event.

