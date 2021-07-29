Advertisement

Buff City Soap opens in Roanoke

Inside another Buff City Soap location
Inside another Buff City Soap location(WVLT)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Buff City Soap, known for its 100 percent plant-based soap products, has begun opening its first stores in the commonwealth of Virginia in Roanoke and Lynchburg.

The grand opening of the brand’s Roanoke store takes place on Thursday, July 29th at Towers Shopping Center, beside Mission BBQ.

This is part of Buff City Soap’s continued expansion into markets throughout the South.

The Lynchburg store is located at 3911 Wards Rd. Suite G.

Brand specialists say the Roanoke store will feature lots of promotions for new customers.

