Cocoa Mill offers Lexington Brick chocolate bars

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington there’s a store that not only wants you to eat a brick of chocolate; they’ll make it for you.

If you know Lexington, you know the Lexington pattern brick that line sidewalks and patios there.

The folks at the Cocoa Mill chocolate shop are now making chocolate bars in the shape of the bricks along with their chocolate truffles and other candies.

They make lots of molded chocolates, so getting the brick shape isn’t hard to produce. Rather, it was making the mold they stay was the real challenge.

You can get the bricks in milk, dark, and even white chocolate.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.