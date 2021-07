SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Travis Denning will headline the Salem Star-B-Q August 25 at the Salem Farmers’ Market.

Proceeds benefit the Rotary Club of Salem.

Singer Corey Hunley is also on the bill.

Tickets are $8 in advance at 620 Florida Street, and $12 day-of; kids 10 and under get in at no charge.

