A few storms are possible late today

Temperatures climb to the mid 90s

Storm chances increase tonight

Wildfire smoke returns late this week

THURSDAY

The late-week forecast is all about the above average temperatures. A large ridge of high pressure will build over the Eastern half of the U.S. delivering some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far. Afternoon highs may end up in the mid 90s across much of the region. Watch out for your pets in heat like this as well. They can burn their paws on asphalt and sidewalks. We also have a chance for a storm complex to head our way later tonight. A lot of models have it weakening before it arrives, but remain weather aware tonight as a few stronger storms are possible. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the northern part of our area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The main threat from any storms would be heavy rainfall and strong gusty winds.

The northern part of our area is under a marginal risk of severe weather. (WDBJ Weather)

Take your pet for a walk early in the morning or later in the evening so they don't burn their paws. (WDBJ Weather)

STRONG STORM COMPLEX

Models are hinting at a storm complex dropping out of the eastern Ohio Valley into western Virginia, Kentucky and Tennessee Thursday evening. There’s still some uncertainty in the timing, but it looks like late evening arrival and may last past midnight. Our hot air will help fuel the storms and keep them active.

TIMING: Confidence is growing that strong to severe storms may impact the Virginia and West Virginia border counties Thursday evening.

IMPACTS: Strong storms with damaging winds are the main threat.

A storm complex is dropping south into the NRV, Kentucky and Tennessee. Watch the forecast closely. (WDBJ)

WILDFIRE SMOKE RETURNS

Smoke from the west coast and Canadian wildfires will approach the area once again this week. We’ll notice a hint of it in the air Wednesday with the thickest concentration on Thursday. There are still some questions as to how much may make it down to the surface to impact air quality levels. Either way, sunsets may become bright orange once again as the light bounces off the smoke particles.

We'll see increasing smoke from the wildfires out west. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY

Late Friday, another front will enter the region leading to additional storm chances. Depending on how far south it moves, we could be dealing with a few leftover showers/storms along the front Saturday as well. At this point, nothing more than typical, scattered afternoon storm chances.

A cold front will usher in a few storms Friday with cooler, drier weather this weekend. (WDBJ)

THE WEEKEND

By Saturday, the cold front will have dropped south of the area pushing out all the heat, humidity and wildfire smoke. This will allow for a very comfortable weekend with highs near average (upper 80s) and low storm chances.