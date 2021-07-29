FFE PREVIEW: Patrick Henry Patriots

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Less than three months from the end of the spring season, high school football is back in the Commonwealth, as teams around the region kicked off fall practice on Thursday.

Up first in our WDBJ7 Friday Football Extra previews are the Patrick Henry Patriots, who have big holes to fill, with senior playmakers like Roy Gunn and Trace Pedigo moving on to the next level.

PH is set to open up on the road against Brookville, but for their home games this season, the Patriots and their opponents will benefit from a brand new fieldhouse.

Coach Alan Fiddler said the new facility will be a game-changer.

“The fieldhouse is huge,” he said. “The kids are going to love it. Function-wise, it’s going to help us a lot. We don’t have to walk through the crowd after games or at halftime, or to get to our locker room before games. There’s a sense of pride in having their own building and it’s really nice. One of the best facilities that you’ll find, so we’re excited about getting in it.”

