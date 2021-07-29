Advertisement

Local organization needs your help to get cats adopted

One of the cats sits outside Thursday.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Jul. 29, 2021
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Cats at an Amherst house are going about their days outside.

The cats are part of a colony that needs your help.

Their owner recently passed away, leaving them in need of new homes.

“There are about 20 to 30 cats here that he was caring for... it’s just important that we’re able to find them homes,” said Nicole Kartowski with Central Virginia Regional Rescue.

Kartowski says the cats are generally friendly toward people.

She says they’re a mix of indoor and outdoor cats, but could adapt to different circumstances.

“Some of the cats were indoor cats before. Right now they’re all outdoors but they could easily acclimate to an indoor environment with a new caretaker. They also would make great outdoor cats,” said Kartowski.

However, the urge to get the cats adopted is picking up.

Their current home will be torn down by the end of the year and CVRR is looking for your help in getting them new homes.

“Just to get them out before that process happens and it also would be dangerous for the cats while that process was going on of the house being torn down,” said Kartowski.

If you’re interested in adopting, you’ll need to contact Central Virginia Regional Rescue via email at tnr.cvrr@gmail.com.

Adoptions will be free to get the cats a new home.

