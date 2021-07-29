Martinsville grand jury hands down 123 drug-related indictments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville grand jury has handed down 123 indictments on 27 people for crimes related to illegal drugs.

Thursday, July 29, members of the Martinsville Police Department, the Martinsville Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the United States Marshals Service, assisted by the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center, set out to arrest the people named in the warrants. 21 suspects were served on charges from 84 indictments (see below PDF for names and mugshots).

Six people are still being sought; their indictments are sealed until arrests are made.

In a statement, Chief Eddie Cassady “wanted to thank our community for their support of the Department’s efforts in showing that the Citizens of Martinsville will not tolerate the distribution or use of illegal drugs in the City of Martinsville. We would also like to recognize the hard work of the Martinsville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office during this process.”

