Advertisement

Medical cannabis dispensary to open in Salem

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A ribbon-cutting Wednesday afternoon in Salem represented a first for the Commonwealth and a new chapter for Virginia’s medical marijuana industry.

Rise Salem is a medical cannabis dispensary that will open soon on West Main Street.

Associated with Dharma Pharmaceuticals in Abingon, the new location is the first off-site dispensary in the state.

Right now, there is no sign outside, and no inventory within the former bank building.

But the ribbon-cutting drew a crowd of community leaders, and others who are happy to see the dispensary open in the Roanoke Valley.

Jack Page is Darma Pharmaceuticals’ Virginia Market Leader.

“The patient base is constantly expanding in the state of Virginia,” Page told reporters. “We’re right now at about 27,500 patients, adding around a thousand a week. So we just see the demand increasing.”

Roger Sillmon is the Roanoke Valley Leader for Virginia NORML, the national group that advocates for the reform of marijuana laws.

“We’re very glad for Dharma to open up their first satellite site,” Sillmon told WDBJ7. “Virginia NORML has been an advocate for the patients for a long time.”

Dharma Pharmaceuticals already has patients who live in the Roanoke Valley, so now they won’t have to make the drive down I-81.

The new location will have a drive-thru and a delivery hub.

Rise Salem should be open in a matter of days, once the company receives a final permit from the board of pharmacy.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Jimmy and Angel Valiant are also celebrating 30 years of Boogie’s Wrestling Camp (BWC).
Jimmy ‘The Boogie Woogie Man’ Valiant prepares for his final wrestling match
Fatal crash on 460 in Bedford
One killed in Bedford crash that closed 460
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Project that helps students put their best foot forward needs community's support.
Back to School Shoes Project seeks more support
Danville Police Web Series
Danville Police Web Series
New Treatment for Strokes
New Treatment for Strokes
FAST-BGC clinical trial
FAST-BGC: New technology helps stroke patients