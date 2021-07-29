Advertisement

NBA veteran Troy Daniels brings hoops camp back to William Fleming

The VCU grad recently signed a deal overseas with Olimpia Milano in Italy.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming grad and NBA veteran Troy Daniels is back in the Star City this week for the return of his annual youth basketball camp.

The VCU grad earned a championship ring after spending part of the 2020 season with the Lakers before signing with the Nuggets to finish the year.

He didn’t play this past season, but Daniels recently signed a deal overseas with Olimpia Milano in Italy, and he plans to make the most of his new opportunity.

“What I’m looking forward to is just the challenge,” said Daniels. “I love challenges within life just so I can overcome them and just show guys that whatever happens, happens. But just keep being you, keep pushing forward and that’s just what I want to do. I can’t let the NBA hold me back, or not having a job bring me down, so I want to always make sure that I step forward every single day.

“Being from this city, it’s kind of overlooked in the world, so I try to put it on the map as much as I can, let everybody know where I’m from and just come back. For anybody in this community, there’s no dream that’s too big, you just have to believe in yourself and believe in what you’re doing and continue to keep working at it.”

