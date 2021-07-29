New sign gives background on Lexington cemetery

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A new marker is up to help visitors better understand some local history.

In Lexington’s Oak Grove Cemetery, which was recently renamed by city council from being the Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery, a new panel explains the origins of the property and its new name.

It’s a project by the Historic Lexington Foundation, which has also published a selective walking-tour guide to the cemetery.

