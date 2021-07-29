Recovery Fest underway at Hull’s Drive-In

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - At Hull’s Drive-In in Lexington was “Recovery Fest” Thursday night.

There were bands at the event, which had vendors, Narcan training, and information on how to get help.

The intention is to raise awareness of addiction problems and generally provide a safe place for discussion.

”So I wanted the community to start being more comfortable talking about it,” said organizer Katrina Broughman, “so people can actually get the help, and they can say: Hey, I’m struggling, I need support, rather than being afraid of saying anything.”

It ran from 5:30 to 11. They asked for ten-dollar contributions to help fund area health center programs on addiction.

