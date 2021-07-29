Advertisement

Senators say infrastructure bill will have major impact in Virginia

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Senate has advanced the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and Virginia’s senators say the legislation will include major funding for projects across the state.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) has been in middle of the negotiations, as a member of the bipartisan group that laid the groundwork for Wednesday’s vote.

“This has been an extraordinarily intense last four-plus weeks,” Warner told reporters Thursday morning.

He said the impact across the country and here in Virginia will be significant.

“What will be a once in 30-year investment in infrastructure, $550 billion in new infrastructure spending that will literally create tens of thousands of jobs in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Warner said.

He said western Virginia could see funding for improvements to Interstate 81, expansion of passenger rail, the build-out of broadband, and improvements to ensure clean drinking water.

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) also praised the bipartisan negotiations, and the participation of the President, to overcome roadblocks and hammer out a deal that can win approval.

“With the number of Republican votes last night and together with every Democrat to proceed with the bill,” Kaine said, “we have optimism that as we work through an amendment process and work through the bill, that we will likely get to a favorable place, and be able to pass it early next week.”

Warner said there is another benefit from the successful negotiations.

They demonstrate for the American people and the rest of the world, Warner said, that partisanship hasn’t paralyzed the government, and American democracy can still function.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

