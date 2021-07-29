Stolen tractors found on property of man arrested in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after finding several stolen tractors on his property.

Deputies were called to 2365 Difficult Creek Road in Bedford as part of a search for Roger Wayne Gray II, 54, wanted on Franklin County charges. After finding him, a search warrant was used to find the tractors.

Gray was arrested on two counts of Possession of Stolen Property, one count of Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon and one count of Possession of a Controlled substance. Gray is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

