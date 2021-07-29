Advertisement

Tails and Tales Reading program heads to the farm

Kids reach out to touch a chicken during their visit to Fireside at Oakley Farm in Bath County.
Kids reach out to touch a chicken during their visit to Fireside at Oakley Farm in Bath County.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Reading time at the library.

“So each week, there’s a different theme,” said Amy Porterfield, the Bath Library Branch Manager. “We’ve read about ocean animals. We’ve read about foxes, goats, bears. So we’ve been reading about one of those each week and then we have a craft that we do afterwards.”

But they’re not just playing with toy farms and sheep puppets. On this day, it’s the real thing.

“We really love with kids, the smile on their face when they get to interact with animals,” said Catie King of Fireside at Oakley Farm:

The folks at Fireside at Oakley Farm raise poultry and sheep – as well as some pigs – the old fashioned way, letting them graze on the grass, moving them about the property, but they also are expanding into letting visitors experience farming in a real way.

“Trying to get kids on the farm as much as we can,” King said, “so we can show them where their food comes from and so that they can just get that animal experience.”

“They’re little guys, most of my guys are little,” explained Porterfield, “and this gets them interacting with animals – they see them, but they are not close enough to touch them and interact with them.”

And since this is a new opportunity, it’s a learning experience for everyone involved.

“Yeah,” said King, “so I’m kind of learning on what to share with them as well.”

But for the kids, it’s a treat that contributes to reading.

“They’re very excited, and it’s great because this story time, each week, I get more kids that keep coming,” Porterfield said. “So they’re hearing about it, which is great, that’s I want them to do, is hear that we’re doing things fun here at the library, and then they show up.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID transmission rates by locality according to the CDC.
More than half of WDBJ7 viewing area seeing ‘substantial to high’ COVID transmission, per CDC
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
Another front will trigger more showers and storms Friday.
Hottest temperatures of summer are expected
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 7.28.21
More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday