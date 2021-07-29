Tails and Tales Reading program heads to the farm

BATH COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Reading time at the library.

“So each week, there’s a different theme,” said Amy Porterfield, the Bath Library Branch Manager. “We’ve read about ocean animals. We’ve read about foxes, goats, bears. So we’ve been reading about one of those each week and then we have a craft that we do afterwards.”

But they’re not just playing with toy farms and sheep puppets. On this day, it’s the real thing.

“We really love with kids, the smile on their face when they get to interact with animals,” said Catie King of Fireside at Oakley Farm:

The folks at Fireside at Oakley Farm raise poultry and sheep – as well as some pigs – the old fashioned way, letting them graze on the grass, moving them about the property, but they also are expanding into letting visitors experience farming in a real way.

“Trying to get kids on the farm as much as we can,” King said, “so we can show them where their food comes from and so that they can just get that animal experience.”

“They’re little guys, most of my guys are little,” explained Porterfield, “and this gets them interacting with animals – they see them, but they are not close enough to touch them and interact with them.”

And since this is a new opportunity, it’s a learning experience for everyone involved.

“Yeah,” said King, “so I’m kind of learning on what to share with them as well.”

But for the kids, it’s a treat that contributes to reading.

“They’re very excited, and it’s great because this story time, each week, I get more kids that keep coming,” Porterfield said. “So they’re hearing about it, which is great, that’s I want them to do, is hear that we’re doing things fun here at the library, and then they show up.”

