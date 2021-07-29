Advertisement

LIVE: Governor Northam announces budget proposal for federal funding

(L-R) Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) and Governor Ralph Northam make an economic...
(L-R) Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) and Governor Ralph Northam make an economic announcement from Virginia Tech(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam is making an announcement Thursday about his administration’s budget proposal for federal American Rescue Plan funding.

The announcement is being made from Virginia Tech; watch the live stream on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk at the top of this story.

The governor has already rolled out several aspects of where he wants funding to go:

$485 million announced to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health system
Virginia plans to reduce water pollution and increase clean water access
$500 million to be invested to improve air quality in Virginia schools

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID transmission rates by locality according to the CDC.
More than half of WDBJ7 viewing area seeing ‘substantial to high’ COVID transmission, per CDC
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
Another front will trigger more showers and storms Friday.
Hottest temperatures of summer are expected
WDBJ7 Vaccine Tracker 7.28.21
More than 1,000 new COVID cases reported in VA Wednesday
Inside there’s a mix of local produces, food, old school candy and more.
Cottage Farms General Store opens in Christiansburg

Latest News

President Joe Biden will allow the eviction moratorium to expire but called on Congress to...
Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday
Travis Denning performs at the 2018 Nashville Songwriters Awards at Ryman Auditorium on...
Country singer Denning plans appearance at Salem Star-B-Q
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth
Inside another Buff City Soap location
Buff City Soap opens in Roanoke