LIVE: Governor Northam announces budget proposal for federal funding
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Northam is making an announcement Thursday about his administration’s budget proposal for federal American Rescue Plan funding.
The announcement is being made from Virginia Tech; watch the live stream on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk at the top of this story.
The governor has already rolled out several aspects of where he wants funding to go:
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.