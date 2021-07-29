WATCH: Virginia Redistricting Commission holds virtual public hearing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Redistricting Commission is held a virtual public hearing for the southwest Virginia region Thursday afternoon. The meeting is in relation to drawing state and congressional legislative districts in the region.

The Southwest region, as defined by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, includes the Counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise and the Cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton.

A total of eight public hearings will be held in summer 2021. Additional virtual public hearings are scheduled for the West Central region (July 15), Eastern region (July 22), and Valley region (August 5). In-person public hearings are scheduled for Farmville (July 13, Southside region), Norfolk (July 20, Hampton Roads region), Fairfax (July 27, Northern region), and Richmond (August 3, Central region).

