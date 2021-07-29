Advertisement

WATCH: Virginia Redistricting Commission holds virtual public hearing

(KWTX)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Redistricting Commission is held a virtual public hearing for the southwest Virginia region Thursday afternoon. The meeting is in relation to drawing state and congressional legislative districts in the region.

You can watch the meeting livestream as soon as it is uploaded here.

The Southwest region, as defined by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, includes the Counties of Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, and Wise and the Cities of Bristol, Galax, and Norton.

You can watch the July 15 hearing for the southwest region here.

A total of eight public hearings will be held in summer 2021. Additional virtual public hearings are scheduled for the West Central region (July 15), Eastern region (July 22), and Valley region (August 5). In-person public hearings are scheduled for Farmville (July 13, Southside region), Norfolk (July 20, Hampton Roads region), Fairfax (July 27, Northern region), and Richmond (August 3, Central region).

For updates and additional information, visit the Commission’s website.

