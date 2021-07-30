Central Shenandoah Health District sees success with specialty vaccination clinics

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is studying the new recommendations on COVID from the C.D.C.

In the meantime, the Central Shenandoah Health District is continuing with vaccination efforts to help reduce infections as the new Delta variant has entered the area.

They say 99 percent of new infections they are seeing are in unvaccinated patients.

”We’re really actually seeing a lot of success in our more creative clinics,” Jordan Shelton of the Central Shenandoah Health District said. “So the Hull’s Drive In clinics -- we have another one coming up next week. It’s on August 5th, it’s a totally free movie event, so you don’t have to pay to get into the movie.”

They also have continued to have other events with music and food in Augusta County, bringing vaccinations to places more convenient for patients.

