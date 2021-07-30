Advertisement

Commonwealth playing catch-up on childhood immunizations

By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City and Allegheny Health Districts will be hosting back-school vaccine clinics for kids K-12. Medical professionals say now more than ever, it’s more important to get your child immunized for the classroom.

“Children have not been going to their regularly scheduled checkups with their PCP’s, and therefore they’re behind on vaccines,” says Public Health Nurse Supervisor Jerryann West, who says many visits had to be delayed or scheduled due to the pandemic.

“We’re playing catch-up and then there are the new requirements in Virginia for students to be vaccinated.”

West says the Hepatitis A vaccine is now required for Kindergarteners.

“Over the past year, year and a half across the country, there have been many Hepatitis A outbreaks, especially among adults.”

CDC data showed HPV vaccine administration declined by more than 63% among 9-17 year-olds from 2018 to 2019.

Doses of Tdap also decreased by over 60 percent.

The Tdap, Meningococcal, and HPV vaccine is now a must for rising seventh graders, and high school seniors will need the Meningococcal vaccine as well as a booster dose.

“It’s required for most colleges and universities where you’re living in those dormitory-type settings or apartment buildings. You’re very close together so if one person were to have it, it would spread very rapidly so that’s why it’s important to be vaccinated. It is a vaccine-preventable disease.”

You can go online to the health department’s website for more information about the upcoming clinics and immunization records required for your child’s school.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
The 24-year-old was centimeters away from a bullet in her brain.
Shooting victim speaks out, bullet still lodged in her head
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board shoots down mask and transgender policy proposals
(L-R) Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) and Governor Ralph Northam make an economic...
Governor Northam announces aid for Virginia undergraduates
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible late this afternoon.
Friday front brings lower humidity, cooler weekend

Latest News

Virginia senators support Afghan arrivals
Part of Lynchburg's Main Street converted to two-way traffic Friday.
Two-way traffic returns to Lynchburg’s Main Street
Lynchburg-based Army National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas
Lynchburg-based National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas
August Special Session VA Preparations
August Special Session VA Preparations
Students Behind COVID-19 Vaccines July 30 2021
Students Behind COVID-19 Vaccines July 30 2021