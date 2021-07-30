Advertisement

Debate about debates continues in race for governor

Youngkin and McAuliffe
Youngkin and McAuliffe(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Virginia Governor’s race, the debate about debates continues.

Earlier this month, Republican Glenn Youngkin decided not to participate in a Virginia Bar Association debate at the Homestead Resort.

Now, Democrat Terry McAuliffe says he won’t take part in a debate involving Liberty University.

That meeting would have been co-hosted by Liberty and Hampton University at a site to be determined.

“So right now we’re seeing a dance between the campaigns about location and timing of the debates,” said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “And there are advantages and disadvantages to each campaign with each of those decisions.”

So far, the two candidates have agreed on only two debates - one at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy in September, and another in northern Virginia on a date to be determined.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
COVID transmission rates by locality according to the CDC.
More than half of WDBJ7 viewing area seeing ‘substantial to high’ COVID transmission, per CDC
Gov. Ralph Northam is reviewing the latest CDC mask-wearing guidelines and is expected to...
Gov. Northam reviewing CDC mask guidelines, expected to release recommendations
Another front will trigger more showers and storms Friday.
Hottest temperatures of summer are expected
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible late this afternoon.
Evening front brings scattered storms

Latest News

Martinsville grand jury hands down 123 drug-related indictments
Kaine, Warner Talk Infrastructure
Senators say infrastructure bill will have major impact in Virginia
Roger Gray mugshot
Stolen tractors found on property of man arrested in Bedford
$114M announced for public safety and crime reduction in Virginia