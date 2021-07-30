Debate about debates continues in race for governor

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the Virginia Governor’s race, the debate about debates continues.

Earlier this month, Republican Glenn Youngkin decided not to participate in a Virginia Bar Association debate at the Homestead Resort.

Now, Democrat Terry McAuliffe says he won’t take part in a debate involving Liberty University.

That meeting would have been co-hosted by Liberty and Hampton University at a site to be determined.

“So right now we’re seeing a dance between the campaigns about location and timing of the debates,” said WDBJ7 Political Analyst Bob Denton. “And there are advantages and disadvantages to each campaign with each of those decisions.”

So far, the two candidates have agreed on only two debates - one at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy in September, and another in northern Virginia on a date to be determined.

