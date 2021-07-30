Advertisement

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing runaways

Photos of Eathan Freeman, reported missing out of Franklin County
Photos of Eathan Freeman, reported missing out of Franklin County(Aware Foundation)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing boy who may be with another.

Eathan Paul Freeman, 16 of Rocky Mount, was reported missing by family July 26. He was last reported seen in the area of Poplar Hollow Lane in Wirtz. Freeman is about 6 feet tall and 148 pounds, and was wearing black joggers, a black shirt and red Nike Air Max sneakers.

Investigators say Freeman may be accompanied by another missing boy out of Rocky Mount, 17-year-old Richard Hernandez (no photo available). Both boys are being considered by investigators as runaways.

Both have connections throughout Franklin County, as well as the Portsmouth, Virginia area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eathan Freeman or Richard Hernandez, you’re asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
The 24-year-old was centimeters away from a bullet in her brain.
Shooting victim speaks out, bullet still lodged in her head
(L-R) Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) and Governor Ralph Northam make an economic...
Governor Northam announces aid for Virginia undergraduates
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board shoots down mask and transgender policy proposals
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible late this afternoon.
Friday front brings lower humidity, cooler weekend

Latest News

New Hope Girls Blog
New Hope Girls Blog
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Whether it's an adult facing a life change, or a child nervous about heading back to school,...
Hometown mom and blogger offers guidance on navigating changes and finding joy
Inka Grill
Hometown Eats: Inka Grill