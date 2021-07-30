Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing runaways

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing boy who may be with another.

Eathan Paul Freeman, 16 of Rocky Mount, was reported missing by family July 26. He was last reported seen in the area of Poplar Hollow Lane in Wirtz. Freeman is about 6 feet tall and 148 pounds, and was wearing black joggers, a black shirt and red Nike Air Max sneakers.

Investigators say Freeman may be accompanied by another missing boy out of Rocky Mount, 17-year-old Richard Hernandez (no photo available). Both boys are being considered by investigators as runaways.

Both have connections throughout Franklin County, as well as the Portsmouth, Virginia area.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Eathan Freeman or Richard Hernandez, you’re asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-3000.

