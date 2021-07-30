Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department rescues dog using technical skills

GLASGOW, Va. (WDBJ) - Out in the woods near Glasgow, Galen Lemmon was searching for his dog, Sampson.

“Monday afternoon, we had a bunch of thunder and then we had a big storm,” he remembered, “and at about the third clap of thunder I came up the hill and I said, oh my goodness, Sampson’s gone.”

It wasn’t an easy task, but one he was willing to do for a good nineteen hours.

In these deep woods, he wasn’t easy to find.

“I’ve been told there’s 1200 acres on Sallings Mountain,” Lemmon said, “so he’s a needle in a haystack.”

Finally, he saw the white puff of fur in a stream at the bottom of a steep slope. But now they had to get him out.

“And then the chief was the first one here, and he slid down the bank to us,” Lemmon said.

“When I arrived, it looked like Sampson needed help and wanted help,” said Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Hill, “and we were there to provide that for him.”

All their training came into play.

“The slopes were pretty steep, so we decided to use the lower and the haul,” Hill said. “That’s the most effective way and the most safest way to do it.”

“They were beautifully coordinated,” Lemmon thought.

“We wanted to do it efficiently,” Hill explained, “but we wanted to do it safely and quickly too.”

And then it was off to the vet, where there was nothing but good news.

“And within ten minutes,” according to Lemmon, “they say he was up and around greeting the staff.”

