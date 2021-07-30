Advertisement

Glenvar Highlanders Hope to Contend Again This Fall

Kevin Clifford’s Team Opens With Galax on August 27th
Glenvar Coach Kevin Clifford watches practice
Glenvar Coach Kevin Clifford watches practice
By Travis Wells
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -Glenvar made the regional finals in the spring before falling to Appomattox County. And even though, it has been a condensed offseason Kevin Clifford is thankful for some normalcy.

“We had 38 workout sessions,” Clifford said. “And we had 90 percent attendance during that time so our kids really worked. This feels normal. I’m not really worried about anything else right now. We’re playing and everything else seems to be going well so hopefully, that’ll be a continued trend.”

The Highlanders are re-tooling up front but they are well stocked at the skill positions, returning both quarterback Aiden Wolk and tailback Kyle Hanks who will be key contributors.

