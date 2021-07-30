Hometown mom and blogger offers guidance on navigating changes and finding joy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -She’s a mom, a blogger and a former Radford University spokesperson. Now Caitlyn Scaggs is serving others and navigating change in a new role.

She’s the Executive Manager for New Hope Girls, a non-profit based in the Dominican Republic.

“I’m so excited to be in a new season with my career and enjoying a role that more directly aligns with my blog and passion to empower women. focused on encouragement and joyful living- it is something like this I’m thinking about but not as heavily career focused,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs says being able to navigate change is crucial during these uncertain times.

“Because of the global landscape change is happening in an increased capacity all around us and for all ages! From kids experiencing changes to the way they attend school to career changes prompted by the pandemic. It is a reality for all of us major change as of late.”

Scaggs says children also feel the pressures of change, especially during this back to school season. Her advice is for parents to remind them of the things that are constant in their lives, like their friends and family.

And for anyone who fears change, she offers this advice, “don’t navigate your change in isolation. Find a trusted friend, mentor or other source of support to process the change. We are made for community and need to lean into it when things feel challenging.”

