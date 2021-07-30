A less humid and cooler weekend’s ahead of us

Stray shower early

Lingering AM clouds, then afternoon sun FRI.

Drier, cooler weather for the weekend

FRIDAY

A cold front is expected to stall near the VA/NC border Friday morning and finally gets pushed southeast of the region later in the day. This may keep a few showers/storms around during the afternoon across the VA/NC border counties. Elsewhere, any storm chances remain slim. The mountains may also see a few upslope showers. Afternoon highs warm to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Increasing sunshine with decreasing humidity. (WDBJ Weather)

SATURDAY

The cold front slips south of the region Saturday with lower storm chances and slightly lower humidity as well. Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities. Afternoon highs will return to the low/mid 80s. Shower chances also remain lower Saturday.

As our front shifts south we'll see more comfortable air build in. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

An area of low pressure will linger over the Mid-Atlantic at the same time another front drops in from the Ohio Valley. This will likely bring a few scattered showers and storms mainly along the VA/NC border along with high temperatures slightly below normal.

Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday, especially in the morning. (WDBJ7)

NEXT WEEK

After a pleasant, dry start to the week, we’ll look for more showers and a few storms to arrive Tuesday, which may be our best chance and coverage of any rainfall in the immediate future.