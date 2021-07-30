Advertisement

No injuries reported at Strasburg milk plant

Valley Milk Products says no employees were working at the facility at the time of the explosion
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.
On the scene at the Valley Milk explosion in Strasburg, VA.(John Hood)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Early this morning, an explosion at Valley Milk Products happened, when thankfully no employees were working at the facility at the time. According to a release from Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association, who owns the plant, there are no reported injuries at this time.

An Incident Commander with the Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue tells WHSV a boiler exploded, causing an ammonia leak. Because of the leak, about 20 people were evacuated from their homes. Officials say the leak is now contained.

Officials say two delivery truck drivers were outside of the building when the explosion happened. Neither were hurt.

Strasburg Police Department says Eastbound King Street is open to Massanutten Street. East King Street to Funk Street is still closed, for an undetermined amount of time. South Massanutten Street is open. Police say to expect delays and use alternative routes.

The company says they are still assessing the impact of the explosion and are not expecting any disruptions to milk supply. The plant produces various dairy products including milk powders, butter, and cream.

WHSV has a reporter on the scene. Stay with WHSV for updates.

