Pack the Bus school supply drive set to start Monday in Franklin County

(WAVE 3 News)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Roanoke Valley and Franklin County Public Schools are inviting Franklin County businesses and the community to participate in this year’s Pack the Bus school supply drive.

Donation boxes will be in businesses the week of August 2. You can also drop off school supplies at Franklin County High School during the Pack the Bus celebration Friday, August 6, between 10 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

For about $20, you can fill a backpack with several items a child may need, such as pencils, pens, paper, notebooks, 3-ring binders, twin pocket folders, zippered pencil pouches, gallon- and quart-sized plastic baggies, markers, crayons, rulers, tape, glue sticks and backpack.

“The effort this year is really important, considering the toll the past year took on area families,” said Alisha Childress, Vice President of Resource Development at United Way of Roanoke Valley. “We’re hearing that there’s an increase in need this year, especially among students coming from lower-income, yet hard-working households where parents are really struggling to make ends meet.”

All donated school supplies will remain in Franklin County and will be distributed to all grade levels, according to United Way. If you or a business is interested in hosting a drop box or donating funds to purchase supplies, contact United Way of Roanoke Valley at 540-777-4214.

