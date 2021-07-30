Advertisement

Plea deal offered to former Rocky Mount officers connected to Capitol attack

Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of themselves inside the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 riots to social media.(U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE FOR D.C.)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A plea deal has been offered to two former Rocky Mount Police officers charged in connection with the attack on the US Capitol. If accepted, there won’t be a trial.

According to US District Court records (see below), Jacob Fracker and Thomas Robertson have until August 11 to accept the deal; court records don’t indicate what the deal is.

Robertson and Fracker face four federal charges, including obstruction of an official proceeding and disorderly conduct, after attending the riot at the Capitol January 6, the day Congress was making results of the presidential election official. Both pleaded not guilty.

Click here for earlier stories about this case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
The 24-year-old was centimeters away from a bullet in her brain.
Shooting victim speaks out, bullet still lodged in her head
(L-R) Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) and Governor Ralph Northam make an economic...
Governor Northam announces aid for Virginia undergraduates
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board shoots down mask and transgender policy proposals
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible late this afternoon.
Friday front brings lower humidity, cooler weekend

Latest News

Photos of Eathan Freeman, reported missing out of Franklin County
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding missing runaways
New Hope Girls Blog
New Hope Girls Blog
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Whether it's an adult facing a life change, or a child nervous about heading back to school,...
Hometown mom and blogger offers guidance on navigating changes and finding joy