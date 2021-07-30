Advertisement

Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok

Pam Palmer’s morning routine at the Roanoke Elk’s Lodge has become an internet sensation.
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
By Rachel Schneider
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pam Palmer's morning routine at the Roanoke Elks Lodge has become an internet sensation.

The local retiree says she and her husband go to the pool every day, but never expected to get the response from her dives from other members, let alone 363K likes and 9560 shares from a TikTok post.

When asked about her skills, Palmer says athletics have always been part of her life. Her mother was a PE teacher at Cave Spring High School, where Pam also attended and excelled on the gymnastics team before earning a scholarship to Western Kentucky University.

She also traveled playing volleyball, competing in the USAV.

Afterward, she followed in her family’s footsteps and began her career as a PE teacher and gymnastics coach in Roanoke County that would span 30 years.

