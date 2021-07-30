Two-way traffic returns to Lynchburg’s Main Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After decades, one traffic pattern in Lynchburg has changed.

A portion of Main Street has returned to two-way traffic.

That comes after the street ran only one way for years.

City leaders say the change will help bring new energy back to the downtown area.

“I’m so pleased that something as simple as the direction of travel on Main Street can go such a long way to bring energy back to downtown and spark new ways in which we can all live, work and play together in Lynchburg,” said Reid Wodicka, interim city manager.

More downtown traffic changes are expected in the coming months.

