Virginia Safari Park welcomes two new tiger cubs

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Safari Park debuted a couple new residents today.

Indira and Nikita are two four month old Bengal tigers that have come to the park.

They join the park’s older tiger, Lilly, although the tigers don’t share the area at the same time.

There are only six kind of tigers in the world, and all of them are endangered.

”There’s only about 2000 Bengal tigers out in the wild, so having these cubs here not only as really charismatic display cats that are a big draw for people to come see, but it’s a great chance for us to educate people about cat conservation and the different ways we can help these tigers out in the wild, and preserving their genetics for future generations,” said Liz Doiron, the Primary Cat Keeper.

Visitors can see the cats in the Safari Park’s village display area near the park entrance.

