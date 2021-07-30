Virginia senators support Afghan arrivals

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - As a group of Afghan interpreters and their families arrived in the United States, both of Virginia’s U.S. Senators said they strongly support the special immigrant visas for those who worked alongside U.S. Forces.

As the first group headed toward Fort Lee near Petersburg this week, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said it was important to protect them and their families.

“It is incumbent upon the United States of America to stand by those who stood with us in the Afghan struggle,” Warner told reporters Thursday.

“And we feel particularly supportive, and even proud that we can be the initial place of touching soil in the United States as these Afghan SIVs and their family members begin a next exciting, challenging chapter of opportunity in this country,” Kaine said during a news conference Friday outside the U.S. Capitol.

Both Senators stressed that Fort Lee will serve as a temporary processing center for the new arrivals. Plans call for them to be relocated across the country.

