Advertisement

Virginia senators support Afghan arrivals

(WDBJ)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDBJ) - As a group of Afghan interpreters and their families arrived in the United States, both of Virginia’s U.S. Senators said they strongly support the special immigrant visas for those who worked alongside U.S. Forces.

As the first group headed toward Fort Lee near Petersburg this week, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said it was important to protect them and their families.

“It is incumbent upon the United States of America to stand by those who stood with us in the Afghan struggle,” Warner told reporters Thursday.

“And we feel particularly supportive, and even proud that we can be the initial place of touching soil in the United States as these Afghan SIVs and their family members begin a next exciting, challenging chapter of opportunity in this country,” Kaine said during a news conference Friday outside the U.S. Capitol.

Both Senators stressed that Fort Lee will serve as a temporary processing center for the new arrivals. Plans call for them to be relocated across the country.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No new mask mandate planned for Virginia
The 24-year-old was centimeters away from a bullet in her brain.
Shooting victim speaks out, bullet still lodged in her head
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board shoots down mask and transgender policy proposals
(L-R) Virginia Delegate Chris Hurst (D-12) and Governor Ralph Northam make an economic...
Governor Northam announces aid for Virginia undergraduates
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible late this afternoon.
Friday front brings lower humidity, cooler weekend

Latest News

Part of Lynchburg's Main Street converted to two-way traffic Friday.
Two-way traffic returns to Lynchburg’s Main Street
Lynchburg-based Army National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas
Lynchburg-based National Guard soldiers to deploy overseas
August Special Session VA Preparations
August Special Session VA Preparations
Students Behind COVID-19 Vaccines July 30 2021
Students Behind COVID-19 Vaccines July 30 2021