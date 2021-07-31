Cave Spring High School holds open house, class of 2000 unwraps time capsule

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Cave Spring High School held its first open house, giving alumni and the community an inside look of their halls.

This was the first time many say they came back to visit their alma mater after its renovations.

“And it just, I think it’s just a really good feeling to look back on things and just the, the progress of the student body and the actual building itself, or just, you know, gives you a really good feeling,” said Edward Spruell an alumni of Cave Spring High School.

Edward Spruell was working at the school when the class for 2000 buried their time capsule outside the auditorium 21 years ago. Now they are reliving those memories and had the chance to tour their recently renovated alma mater.

“We are really excited to see progress taking place and I think the time capsules represent that,” said Spruell.

Teachers and students already moved in last fall. The open house was intended to happen after renovation were done in 2020, but a public celebration had to be postponed due to COVID-19 regulations.

“We had several setbacks we had several things that happen during this, that, that, you know, put us back to square we’d go forward, two steps come back on, you know, and finally, you know, We finished up maybe a year later than normal than we wanted, but it’s beautiful,” said Mike Wray the Cave Spring Magisterial District representative for the Roanoke County School Board.

The public had the chance to see the school’s new layout for themselves. It was rebuilt with more windows, wider hallways, and a brand-new second floor.

“Well, it’s amazing I was actually the first class that graduated from this school. In 1968 and I walked across the stage down here and got my diploma,” said Wray.

Sophomore Preston Lonker says even though the school looks a lot different-- it’s still the same Cave Springs.

“It still feels like a spring I feel like it’s a little more than what it used to be. I mean, now I feel like you look at it, you know, this is, this is cave It’s better. It’s more efficient, he knows what you’re going do know what you expect. and I think it’s going to be good,” said Cave Spring High School sophomore Preston Lonker.

