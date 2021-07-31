Dry and seasonable today

Clouds increase later today

Rain moves in tonight through Sunday morning

More rain chances and cooler next week

SATURDAY

A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the day with clouds increasing this evening. Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities. Afternoon highs will return to the 70s and the lower to mid 80s.

Saturday afternoon forecast. (WDBJ Weather)

Shower chances increase this evening into tonight.

Rain and storms move in around sunset. (WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

An area of low pressure will linger over the Mid-Atlantic at the same time another front drops in from the Ohio Valley. This will likely bring widespread scattered showers through the morning hours with improving conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures look to be a little cooler on Sunday afternoon.

Rain lingers overnight into Sunday morning. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

After a pleasant, dry start to the week, we’ll look for more showers and a few storms to arrive Tuesday, which may be our best chance and coverage of any rainfall in the immediate future. That front looks to stall near the region bringing cooler air and more rain chances for the first week of August.