Advertisement

Dry and seasonable today

A shift in the pattern is expected for the start of August
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Clouds increase later today
  • Rain moves in tonight through Sunday morning
  • More rain chances and cooler next week

SATURDAY

A mix of sun and clouds will continue through the day with clouds increasing this evening. Saturday will be the best day for outdoor activities. Afternoon highs will return to the 70s and the lower to mid 80s.

Saturday afternoon forecast.
Saturday afternoon forecast.(WDBJ Weather)

Shower chances increase this evening into tonight.

Rain and storms move in around sunset.
Rain and storms move in around sunset.(WDBJ Weather)

SUNDAY

An area of low pressure will linger over the Mid-Atlantic at the same time another front drops in from the Ohio Valley. This will likely bring widespread scattered showers through the morning hours with improving conditions for the afternoon. Temperatures look to be a little cooler on Sunday afternoon.

Rain lingers overnight into Sunday morning.
Rain lingers overnight into Sunday morning.(WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

After a pleasant, dry start to the week, we’ll look for more showers and a few storms to arrive Tuesday, which may be our best chance and coverage of any rainfall in the immediate future. That front looks to stall near the region bringing cooler air and more rain chances for the first week of August.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WDBJ Weather)

Most Read

Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board shoots down mask and transgender policy proposals
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate surpasses 5%
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Plea deal offered to former Rocky Mount officers connected to Capitol attack
Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia

Latest News

Saturday Morning Forecast
More comfortable conditions build in this weekend.
Lower humidity Saturday with rain likely Sunday
We'll feel less humid air on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine.
Friday, July 30, Morning FastCast
Isolated to scattered severe storms will be possible late this afternoon.
Friday front brings lower humidity, cooler weekend