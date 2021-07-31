French police clash with anti-virus pass protesters in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Thousands of people in France have turned out to protest a special virus pass by marching through Paris and other French cities. Police in riot gear pushed back some people in Paris and dispersed some rowdy crowds with tear gas but most marches were peaceful.

Some 3,000 security forces deployed around the French capital for a third weekend of protests against the pass that will be needed to enter restaurants and other places. Legislators have passed a virus bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9 as virus infections are spiking and COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising.

The pass requires vaccinations, a quick negative test or proof of a recent recovery from COVID-19 to enter restaurants and mandates vaccinations for health care workers by mid-September.