McAuliffe releases plan to boost Virginia agriculture and forestry

MCLEAN, Va. (WDBJ) - Democratic Candidate for Governor Terry McAuliffe has released a plan he says will take Virginia agriculture and forestry to the next level, and spur growth in the state’s rural economy.

On Thursday, McAuliffe released Growing Greener Pastures: Planting Innovation and Raising Opportunity on Virginia’s Working Lands.

“If we have the latest tools here and we have the best farm workforce in the country,” McAuliffe told WDBJ7 in an interview Friday, “there’s no reason why we can’t be number one in the country.”

McAuliffe’s plan calls for expansion of domestic and international markets, additional incentive grants for agribusiness, workforce training and broadband expansion.

“I’m about empowering people, providing great jobs, travelling the globe, selling our exports,” McAuliffe said, “and at the same time while I’m selling our exports overseas, bringing companies back to Virginia so they’re creating those jobs of the 21st century.”

Asked for a response to McAuliffe’s plan, a spokesperson for Republican Glenn Youngkin questioned McAuliffe’s record on economic development and broadband development, describing the Democratic nominee as “just another all talk, no action career politician.”

McAuliffe touts his record during the four years he served as Governor.

“I was the most-travelled governor in U.S.history,” McAuliffe said during the interview. “I went on 35 trade missions to five continents selling our Virginia products. And as you know, as Governor our experts went over three billion for the first time in the history of the Commonwealth of Virginia. So I really want to take it to the next level.”

To learn more about Terry McAuliffe’s plan for Virginia agriculture and forestry, click on the following link:

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.