Advertisement

NHL to investigate claim Sharks’ Evander Kane bet on own games

In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck...
In this March 26, 2021, file photo, San Jose Sharks left wing Evander Kane moves the puck during the team's NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz. The NHL says it will investigate an allegation made by Kane’s wife that he bets on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NHL said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.

The league said Saturday night on Twitter that it was made aware of the social media posts by Anna Kane and plans to conduct a full investigation. Anna Kane wrote: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

She added: “Can someone ask (Commissioner) Gary Bettman how they let a player gamble on his own games? Bet and win with bookies on his own games?”

The NHL said: “The integrity of our game is paramount and the League takes these allegations very seriously.”

Kane’s gambling history and finances have been public knowledge for some time. A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

Since the Supreme Court paved the way for legalized sports gambling in the U.S. and more states have adopted it, the NHL has embraced the possibilities and made several partnerships with sportsbooks and other betting organizations.

Reached by email before the league’s announcement, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said only a statement would be coming. The league said it would not make any further comments at this time.

Messages sent to Kane’s agent and the Sharks seeking comment were not immediately returned.

Kane, 29, is three seasons into a $49 million, seven-year contract. He’s with his third organization after being drafted by and debuting with Atlanta/Winnipeg and a stint in Buffalo. According to Capfriendly, which charts hockey salaries, he has made just under $56 million during his NHL career.

Last season, he had 22 goals and 27 assists in 56 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pam Palmer right before performing a dive at the Elk's Lodge pool in Roanoke.
Retired local teacher’s pool diving goes viral on TikTok
Bedford County Public Schools
Bedford County School Board shoots down mask and transgender policy proposals
Sergeant Thomas Robertson, right, and Officer Jacob Fracker, left, posted this photograph of...
Plea deal offered to former Rocky Mount officers connected to Capitol attack
Virginia’s COVID positivity rate surpasses 5%
No new mask mandate planned for Virginia

Latest News

FILE - New York Sen. Chuck Schumer speaks during a news conference in New York, Monday, June...
Schumer: Senators will ‘get the job done’ on infrastructure
In this June 9, 2021, photo, people hold a sign during a rally in Boston protesting housing...
Frustration as Biden, Congress allow eviction ban to expire
2021 Candidate Terry M On Agriculture And Forestry
2021 Candidate Terry M On Agriculture And Forestry
The public had the chance to see the school’s new renovations.
Cave Spring High School holds open house, class of 2000 unwraps time capsule