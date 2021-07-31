Advertisement

Turkey evacuates panicked tourists by boat from wildfires

A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.
An aerial photo shows wildfires in Kacarlar village near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat, Antalya, Turkey, Saturday, July 31, 2021. The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey's Mediterranean towns rose to six Saturday after two forest workers were killed, the country's health minister said. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday burned down forests, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate. (AP Photo)(AP)
By ZEYNEP BILGONSY
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) — Panicked tourists in Turkey hurried to the seashore to wait for rescue boats after being told to evacuate some hotels in the Aegean resort town of Bodrum due to the dangers posed by nearby wildfires.

The death toll from wildfires raging in Turkey’s Mediterranean towns has risen to six after two forest workers were killed, according to the country’s health minister. Fires across Turkey since Wednesday have burned down forests and some settlements, encroaching on villages and tourist destinations and forcing people to evacuate.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months. A heat wave across southern Europe, fed by hot air from Africa has led to wildfires across the Mediterranean.

