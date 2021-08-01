Lynchburg Police search for suspects in overnight shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was shot twice Saturday night in a shooting in Lynchburg’s Sandusky Park.

Officers responded to the violence at 10:05 p.m.

The woman had been in the park with a friend when the pair heard a series of gunshots. Only the one woman was hit by the bullets, according to Lt. K. Mitchell.

The victim was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police searched the area and brought a K9 to the scene to help with the investigation, Mitchell said.

Officers believe several men were involved in the violence and had ran away on foot.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.