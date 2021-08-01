Man shot, killed along Park Ave. in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a man was shot, and died from his injuries, early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happed around 3:40 Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Park Ave.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.