Man shot, killed along Park Ave. in Lynchburg

(WDBJ)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a man was shot, and died from his injuries, early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happed around 3:40 Sunday morning in the 1800 block of Park Ave.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he died.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

No arrests have been made.

