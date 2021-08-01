Advertisement

NRV auctioneer sells 3,000 personal historical artifacts

In two days, Larry Linkous cleared out 3,000 of his personal historical artifacts.
By Janay Reece
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A long-time auctioneer wrapped up selling thousands of personal artifacts over the weekend.

Larry Linkous the owner of Linkous Auctions, cleared out 3,000 of his personal historical artifacts.

In just two days, Linkous sold it all at his Blacksburg home.

With each item he sold, he knew its history and how it ended up in the area.

He says for over 50 years, he collected each item learning where it came from, and how much it’s worth.

”I’ve enjoyed collecting for 50 year and I’m stopping for somebody else to enjoy it. Just had a great time picking it up and collecting it and enjoyed looking at it. Now I’m glad that somebody else can do that with it,” said Larry Linkous the owner of Linkous Auctions.

Many of the artifacts auctioned off were from the Civil War and local historical farms in the New River Valley.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

