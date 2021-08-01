Advertisement

Police: 10 shot in Queens by 2 men who fled on mopeds

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot, but fled on the backs of two mopeds.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Police say 10 people were wounded when two men opened fire on a large crowd in the New York City borough of Queens.

The NYPD says the shooting took place outside a barbershop in the borough’s Corona neighborhood just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the eight men and two women shot were all hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The NYPD says the two gunmen arrived at the scene on foot and opened fire before fleeing on two mopeds driven by two other men.

Police say the gunmen’s three intended targets are known members of the Trinitario street gang.

No one was in custody as of Sunday morning.

Sunday Morning Forecast